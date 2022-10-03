Alabama is looking for a few good poll workers

The State of Alabama is barely a month away from its midterm elections. Voters will be asked to choose a new U.S. Senator to replace retiring Republican Richard Shelby. There’s also a ballot item to remove slavery from the State constitution. Alabama is also looking for poll workers to staff the precincts. Secretary of State John Merrill says that there are many benefits to working the polls including giving back to the community.

“I would also like to make sure your listeners know there is an opportunity for high scholars aged 16 and 17 to work the polls as junior poll workers,” said Merrill.

Secretary of State John Merrill says it’s important for citizens to give back to the community.

“The best way to become a poll worker is to contact your local probate judge in your county, indicate your interest then you will be identified, properly trained and certified,” said the Secretary.

Nationally, local election officials are bracing for a wave of confrontations on Election Day in November. Emboldened Republican poll watchers, including many who embrace former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election, are expected to flood election offices and polling places. The Republican Party and conservative activists have been holding poll watcher training sessions, but in many states they've barred the media from observing those sessions. Some Republican-led states passed laws after the 2020 election that require local election offices to allow poll watchers and give them expanded access to observe and challenge ballots.