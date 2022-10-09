Alabama falls in AP ranking after close call over Texas A & M

Georgia is back at number one in The Associated Press college football poll. Alabama slid to number three following a weekend white knuckle victory where the Crimson Tide narrowly won over Texas A & M. The Bulldogs received thirty two first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25 to easily reclaim the number one slot after being just two points behind Alabama for the number two spot last week. Georgia thumped Auburn forty two to ten on Saturday. The Tide escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Ohio State moved up a spot to number two in the ranking after receiving twenty first-place votes.