Event highlights Black-owned restaurants along Gulf Coast

Black Restaurant Week is taking place this week along the Gulf Coast. The event celebrates the flavors of African American, African Caribbean cuisine. It’s happening from now until Sunday.

Fallen Farrow is the managing partner for Black Restaurant Week. She says this event will host African American-owned business to bring more awareness to them. Farrow says the event has a long reach.

"We are gearing up to host our Gulf Coast campaign and the goal is to host African American and African Caribbean-owned culinary businesses throughout Mississippi, Alabama as well as Louisiana," she said.

Last year the organization supported 1,200 Black-owned culinary businesses across the United States.

Farrow says the event is a good time to start planning your holiday festivities.

"With the holiday season coming up now is a great time to book your holiday catering through small Black-owned business," she said. "Rent out the restaurant for their private event spaces for the Holiday party, purchasing gift cards to give out as holiday gifts is another great way."

