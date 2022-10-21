Whew—The Salsa Showdown is coming!

A spicy fundraiser is making its way to Birmingham tomorrow. The eleventh annual Salsa Showdown invites to sample unlimited chips and dip and pick the winner. There’s also a hot chili pepper eating contest for the more adventurous. Ticket sales benefit the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema. Development Director Catherine Wright says the guests get multi colored tickets for the judging…

“So what you do is you purchase your ticket and you get an envelope and it has four tickets in it,” said Wright. “They’re red, yellow, green and blue. So you go around and you sample all of the chips and dip until you’re all full. Then you take the tickets and drop it into the corresponding bucket with the restaurant that you like best.”

Each guest gets to judge different recipes of salsa, guacamole, and queso. Catherine Wright says there’s more going on than just eating salsa…

“This year we are going to have a cooking demonstration by Chef Patrick McCown. He’s the 2018 Iron City Chef award winner and he is the chef at Snapper Grabbers. We are also going to have Zumba dancers from the YMCA,” she said.

A video from APR’s colleagues at the University of Alabama’s Center for Public Television was featured at this year’s Sidewalk Festival. “Liquid Gold,” which is about local meteorologist Richard Scott and his honeybees can be found at apr.org