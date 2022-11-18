Tide hosts Austin Peay in penultimate home game

The Alabama Crimson Tide has just two games left in the regular season and the team is talking about re-establishing its identity.

The Austin Peay Governors travel to Tuscaloosa for tomorrow’s home game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide has already lost twice this season. That’s leaving some published reports speculating about an appearance in a post season game like the Orange Bowl.

Tide head coach Nick Saban says some athletes are naturally motivated to play well and some aren’t.

“And, then a lot of other people need something bad to happen...need to get humiliated before, they sort of respond," he said. "Because their pride is hurt, their self-respect is hurt, and then they really respond and do well at things.”

Saban says the issue for the team is not to wait to be humiliated to improve rather than work hard throughout the season.

“It’s a life season for all of us to choose the first path. And, that goes a long way in creating an identity for as a person, as well as for as a team," he said. "And that’s that certainly what we’re striving more to finish out the season.”

The Iron Bowl against Auburn is the final regular season game for the Tide. That annual cross state rivalry game will also take place in Tuscaloosa.