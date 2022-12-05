Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Coal miner strike continues against Warrior Met Coal

Alabama Public Radio
Published December 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST
Alabama coal miners rally at a local ballpark in Brookwood, Alabama. They've been on strike against Warrior Met Coal since April 1.
Stephan Bisaha
/
Gulf States Newsroom
Alabama coal miners rally at a local ballpark in Brookwood, Alabama. They've been on strike against Warrior Met Coal since April 1.

Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood have been on strike for 20 months.

Striking coal miners continue to demand their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the pay and benefits that were cut in 2016 as a cost-saving measure to keep the mines from shutting down.

Out of the 900 miners who started the strike a year and a half ago, 500 remain. That’s according to United Mine Workers of America.

The UMWA’s ongoing walkout against Warrior Met Coal began on April 1, 2021. Warrior Met Coal reported nearly $100 million in net income between July and September. It estimated the strike deflated its earnings by about $7 million during the same time.

News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate