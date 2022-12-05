Coal miner strike continues against Warrior Met Coal

Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood have been on strike for 20 months.

Striking coal miners continue to demand their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the pay and benefits that were cut in 2016 as a cost-saving measure to keep the mines from shutting down.

Out of the 900 miners who started the strike a year and a half ago, 500 remain. That’s according to United Mine Workers of America.

The UMWA’s ongoing walkout against Warrior Met Coal began on April 1, 2021. Warrior Met Coal reported nearly $100 million in net income between July and September. It estimated the strike deflated its earnings by about $7 million during the same time.