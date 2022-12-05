Police chase instigators could be charged with felony

Criminals trying to elude law enforcement in Alabama could soon face harsher penalties.

Right now, it’s a misdemeanor if someone leads the police on a chase. Proposed legislation would change that to a felony.

The bill’s sponsor says the goal is more public safety. Republican Ginny Shave from DeKalb County will sponsor the bill to make eluding law enforcement a Class C felony. If the chase results in injury or death, the charge will be a Class B felony.

Similar bills have been unsuccessful, but there is hope for the 2023 legislative session due to a renewed focus on public safety.