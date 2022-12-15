Congress may follow Alabama’s lead on banning Tik Tok

Members of the U.S. House and Senate are writing bills to ban federal workers from using the popular app Tik Tok. Florida U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is introducing legislation that would ban federal workers from using the video sharing system. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey this ordered State government to stop using the platform. Her office issued a release saying that privacy is the issue. Ivey is among Tik Tok’s critics who say the app harvests data from its users. Tik Tok is creating a Trust and Safety team to counter its detractors. The federal lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company and its connections with China.

This move comes as a handful of states, including Alabama, have implemented Tik Tok bans on state-owned devices. A state lawmaker in Georgia says he may introduce his own measure to ban the app in the Peach State.