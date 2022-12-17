Study points to most sought after Christmas gift in Alabama

A video gaming system appears to be the most popular item on holiday gift wish lists—except in Alabama. An internet study by the online cash back company Rakuten says the Dyson Airwrap hair styling wand is the most in-demand Christmas gift in Alabama, as well as Pennsylvania, New York, and Wisconsin. The item has gone viral on TikTok over the last year with over three billion views on the video sharing and messaging platform. Rakuten researchers used Google trends to calculate the most requested items in each state during the holiday shopping season. Gaming and high tech items are a big focus. Almost all the top ten most-wanted Christmas gifts are related to tech hardware or video games. The Xbox Series X, Sony’s Playstation 5, the Nintendo Switch, The Apple MacBook, Apple Watch, and Samsung Galaxy watch are among the most sought-after gift items nationally.