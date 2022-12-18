Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama decision on oyster industry sparks complaints

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published December 18, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST
nature-2570617_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of its oystering area in Mobile Bay last month. That move was followed up by closing two small areas in the bay's eastern half on Tuesday. Officials say the closures aim to rebuild the state's population of the shellfish. Some harvesters say the state is cutting off their income during the peak winter season for Gulf oysters. Much harvesting is done from small boats, and oyster catchers say the water is too choppy for those vessels in the parts of Mobile Bay that are still open. The department opened Alabama's reefs back in October. It reported late that month that the number of harvesters seeking oysters had risen from last year. Specifically, over a thousand sacks of oysters per day were being pulled out of Mobile Bay--up from eight hundred a day last year. Oyster harvesters are limited to six sacks per day, each holding eighty five pounds.

Other Gulf states have also imposed restrictions. Mississippi allowed no harvest at all in 2021-2022 and has not announced an opening date for this year. That state's oyster stocks are already in sharp decline. Production collapsed after the Mississippi Sound was swamped by Mississippi River floodwaters released through the Bonnet Carre Spillway in 2019. Heavy rains also dumped large amounts of freshwater into the Mississippi Sound in 2021. That added to water’s salt content needed for oysters to thrive. The spillway release also led Louisiana to close public oyster harvests east of the Mississippi River from 2019 through 2022.

Tags
News Alabama oyster harvestingAlabama oystersOystersAlabama Marine Resources DivisionMississippioyster beds
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
  • Oyster tailgate.jpg
    News
    Scientists work to revitalize Alabama's Gulf coast oyster beds
    Guy Busby
    For some people, oysters are something you serve up on the half shell. But, the mollusks also play a major role in the environment and economy of Alabama. On a Saturday morning, a pair of small boats ease up to a cove at Lightning Point near Bayou La Batre. On board are a handful of students, marine scientist, and volunteers. The passenger list also includes about sixteen 16 million baby oysters.
  • Oyster tailgate.jpg
    News
    Scientists work to revitalize Alabama's Gulf coast oyster beds
    Guy Busby
    For some people, oysters are something you serve up on the half shell. But, the mollusks also play a major role in the environment and economy of Alabama. On a Saturday morning, a pair of small boats ease up to a cove at Lightning Point near Bayou La Batre. On board are a handful of students, marine scientist, and volunteers. The passenger list also includes about sixteen 16 million baby oysters.
  • oyster-989182_1920.jpg
    News
    Alabama oyster concerns part of a federal alert
    Pat Duggins
    The Food and Drug Administration is issuing a warning about frozen half shell oysters in Alabama and a dozen other states over the threat of food poisoning. The shellfish were harvested back in February and exported by the Dai One Food company in South Korean, which issued a recall for the suspect oysters.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate