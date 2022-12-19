Study: Alabama ranks near the bottom for job hunters

Alabama’s economy has added close to fifty thousand jobs so far this year. Still, that didn’t help the State do well in a national study on best places to find a job. The financial website Wallethub ranked Alabama at forty two of the fifty states. Analysts looked at metrics including salaries, job growth, workplace satisfaction, and salaries to create their report. Wallethub spokesman Jill Gonzales says those basic things are where Alabama falls short…

“Median incomes right now,” said Gonzales. “When we’re talking about employee benefits right now…starting salaries…the share of employees living in poverty, or the share of workers with multiple jobs. All of those numbers are in the bottom ten right now.”

Nationally, there were over a quarter million more jobs added to the U.S. economy in November. In the Wallethub study, Washington State, Colorado, Minnesota, and a cluster of States in the New England area did well. Jill Gonzales says Southern States as a group did badly…

“Southern states ranked almost exclusively at the bottom,” she observed. “When we just looking at just where looking for a job is easier or harder right. A lot of that comes down to employment growth. Not a lot of employment growth in the south, and it’s stagnating.”

Not all Southern states did badly. Florida came in at number fourteen in the Wallethub study. Texas came in lower, by comparison, at number twenty three.