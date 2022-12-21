Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Remembering the Montgomery bus boycott…

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published December 21, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST
Civil Rights Arrests-Records
GENE HERRICK/AP
/
AP
FILE - Rosa Parks is fingerprinted by police Lt. D.H. Lackey in Montgomery, Ala., Feb. 22, 1956, two months after refusing to give up her seat on a bus for a white passenger on Dec. 1, 1955. The quest by a civil rights pioneer to have her arrest record wiped clean after nearly 70 years after she protested racial segregation has raised the possibility of similar bids to clear the names of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr., whose convictions remain on the books in Alabama's capital. (AP Photo/Gene Herrick, File)

It was on this date back in 1956 that city buses in Montgomery were integrated. A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court the day before cleared the way for African American passengers to sit where they chose. A thirteen-month boycott was sparked when Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger. Madeline Burkhardt is with the Montgomery museum named for Parks. She says part of the job for the museum to present a complete picture of what went on back then…

“People who grew up, heard that the Montgomery Bus Boycott was super peaceful. And it was. But it was peaceful on one side of things,” Burkhardt recalled. “People who were against the boycott where being very violent. And that violence really picked up after integration on December 21, 1956.”

Rosa Parks and her husband left Montgomery and moved to Detroit due to harassment after the bus boycott. The two settled in Detroit. Madeline Burkhardt says it’s encouraging to see younger people following Parks’ example…

“They are turning out, at protest rallies, they’re on Tik Tok, they’re contacting people,” said Burkhardt They’re doing this kind of work that Mrs. Parks was hoping that young adults and teenagers would do.”

Doctor Martin Luther King, junior’s barber Nelson Malden recalled the first day of the Montgomery Bus Boycott for Alabama Public Radio. That story can be heard again with the link below…

Tags
News Rosa ParksMontgomery Bus SystemAlabama NAACPNAACPCivil Rights MovementU.S. Supreme Court
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
  • malden_0.jpg
    Award Entries
    "Make It Like A Butterfly..."
    This Wednesday marks fifty years since the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior. All month long, the APR news team is examining Dr. King’s work in…
  • jackson_and_CO_2015.jpg
    Arts & Life
    "More Bridges to Cross..."
    Pat Duggins
    “At that time, we’d been singing songs, we shall overcome, and before I’d be a slave…be dead and buried in my grave,” says Bennie Lee Tucker. He’s seventy…
  • mlk_mali_stamp_cropped_4.jpg
    Award Entries
    "The King of Alabama"
    “If you did not know him, and had never heard anything about him, and were to go into a room where he was seated, he was a person who would not monopolize…
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate