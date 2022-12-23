Former Crimson Tide standout gets a second chance with the New York Giants

Safety Landon Collins reunited with the New York Giants in October when he was signed to the practice squad. After spending the past two months working and occasionally playing. New York signed him to the active roster, just days ahead of a game in Minnesota against the Vikings. The Giants have had problems stopping the run this season and Collins gives them a tough safety who can double as an extra player in the box to stop the run and help in coverage. Collins was promoted from the practice squad for three games this season, the maximum allowed by the league. The Giants had to sign him to the active roster if they wanted him to play again. Collins did not know what to expect. He got the good news this week, following the release of inside linebacker Tae Crowder.

Collins played three years in Washington, helping them get to the playoffs in 2020. He was released in March with three years left on his contract after foot and an Achilles tendon injury forced him to miss 13 combined games in 2020 and ’21. When this season started, he was out of work. Now he is playing on the team that can clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

Collins helped the Alabama Crimson Tide win the BCS College Football Championship in 2012.