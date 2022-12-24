Latest on the demand for Sugar Bowl tickets among Alabama fans

Fans of the Crimson Tide and the Kansas State Wildcats reportedly aren’t filling their Christmas stockings with tickets to the upcoming Sugar Bowl. Alabama lost out on a chance to play for this year’s college football championship, following a regular with losses to Tennessee and LSU. The Volunteers will play Clemson in the Orange Bowl, and the Tigers will face Purdue in the Cheez-It Bowl. But, it’s ticket sales, or a lack thereof. for Bama’s game in the New Orleans Sugar Bowl that are attracting attention.

Sports Illustrated reports that Tide fans don't seem to be flocking to New Orleans for next week's Sugar Bowl—so far. Demand for seats the for Alabama vs. Kansas State have been dropping in the secondhand ticket market, along with the asking price. The magazine reports seats are going for an average of $27, with upper-deck tickets at the Caesar Superdome available for under $40. Lower-terrace seating has been, most recently, going for as low as $86. Lower deck tickets are anywhere from $95 to $200. New Orleans on New Year's weekend is an expensive trip even without air fare, and kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.