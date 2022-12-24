Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Latest on the demand for Sugar Bowl tickets among Alabama fans

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published December 24, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST
Auburn Alabama Football
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, scrambles away from Auburn defensive end Marcus Bragg (98) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Fans of the Crimson Tide and the Kansas State Wildcats reportedly aren’t filling their Christmas stockings with tickets to the upcoming Sugar Bowl. Alabama lost out on a chance to play for this year’s college football championship, following a regular with losses to Tennessee and LSU. The Volunteers will play Clemson in the Orange Bowl, and the Tigers will face Purdue in the Cheez-It Bowl. But, it’s ticket sales, or a lack thereof. for Bama’s game in the New Orleans Sugar Bowl that are attracting attention.

Sports Illustrated reports that Tide fans don't seem to be flocking to New Orleans for next week's Sugar Bowl—so far. Demand for seats the for Alabama vs. Kansas State have been dropping in the secondhand ticket market, along with the asking price. The magazine reports seats are going for an average of $27, with upper-deck tickets at the Caesar Superdome available for under $40. Lower-terrace seating has been, most recently, going for as low as $86. Lower deck tickets are anywhere from $95 to $200. New Orleans on New Year's weekend is an expensive trip even without air fare, and kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Tags
News Sugar BowlNew OrleansWest Alabama Chamber of CommerceThe University of AlabamaKansasCrimson TideAlabama Crimson Tide
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate