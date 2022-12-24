Newsweek magazine names three Alabama BBQ restaurants in its favorite chains

Barbeque may not rank up there with figgy pudding on Christmas menus this time of year. But that didn’t stop Newsweek Magazine from choosing three BBQ restaurants from its annual list top restaurant chain. The periodical teamed up with the website Statista to do its ranking, Four thousand restaurant patrons where surveyed to formulate the results, which included fifteen that specialize in BBQ. Alabama based Dreamland, Full Moon BBQ, and Jim N Nicks made the list. Dreamland and Full Moon also received five out of five stars in the survey, a distinction held by only seven of the fifteen BBQ restaurants in the results. Other chains with outlets in Alabama include Chili’s, Dickey’s, and Sonny’s.