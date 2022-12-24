Digital Media Center
News

Newsweek magazine names three Alabama BBQ restaurants in its favorite chains

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published December 24, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST
Barbeque may not rank up there with figgy pudding on Christmas menus this time of year. But that didn’t stop Newsweek Magazine from choosing three BBQ restaurants from its annual list top restaurant chain. The periodical teamed up with the website Statista to do its ranking, Four thousand restaurant patrons where surveyed to formulate the results, which included fifteen that specialize in BBQ. Alabama based Dreamland, Full Moon BBQ, and Jim N Nicks made the list. Dreamland and Full Moon also received five out of five stars in the survey, a distinction held by only seven of the fifteen BBQ restaurants in the results. Other chains with outlets in Alabama include Chili’s, Dickey’s, and Sonny’s.

Tags
News Mobile Alabama BarbequeMobile Barbeque ConferenceAlabama BBQ Sauce-Off ChampionshipMoe's Original BBQ
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
