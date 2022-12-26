Digital Media Center
News

Study: Huge change in Christmas spirit in Alabama

By Pat Duggins
Published December 26, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST
Pat Duggins
Alabama ranks at the bottom of the nation on the subject of “Christmas spirit.” That’s according to a national survey by the telecommunications website GetCenturyLink. Researchers also worked with group Pollfish to survey Americans for this annual measure of Yuletide spirit in the United States. Alabama came in at number 50. Oregon, New York, Mississippi, Wyoming, Nevada, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Florida, and Washington, D.C. rounded out the bottom ten states. Only the nation’s capital ranked lower than Alabama. Each earned a “lump of coal” in the survey.

Alabama’s results were also notable for a huge drop from 2020 when the state ranked at #11 nationally.

Organizers made a yearlong measure of Google searches in each for subjects like “Christmas movies” and “Gingerbread Houses.” More data was gathered on Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards and ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf.” Cultural markers like the number of Christmas tree farms and charitable giving were included.

The highest ranked states are New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Utah, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
