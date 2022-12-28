AAA Forecast: New Year’s holiday traffic may be different

The Alabama Triple-A is predicting heavier than usual traffic around the New Year’s holiday. Over one hundred million motorists were expected on the roads in what could be the third biggest Christmas season on record. The Crimson Tide plays Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl and party goers will ring in 2023 Saturday night. Triple-A spokesman Clay Ingram says things get busier when the holidays fall on the weekend…

“Lot of parties going on, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve,” said Ingram. “And that increases the number of people that are out there on the road driving that shouldn’t be driving.”

Triple-A Alabama is offering its Tow-to-Go service again this year. The goal is to keep impaired drivers off the road after New Year’s Eve parties. Ingram says it’s never a bad idea for drivers should think ahead before they pop the champagne…

“I would encourage people, if you’re planning ahead to do something that, Saturday night. Plan ahead a little bit before to make sure you don’t have to get behind the wheel… protect yourself in some way.

Along with New Year’s Eve, traffic could be heavier than usual into the State with motorists returning from New Orleans. The Sugar Bowl featuring the Crimson Tide and the Kansas State Wildcats is set to kickoff late in the morning, which could lead to more cars on the road late in the afternoon for those heading home.