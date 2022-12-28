Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nick Saban juggles issues ahead of Sugar Bowl

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published December 28, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST
Nick Saban, Kendrick Law, Jihaad Campbell
Thomas Graning/AP
/
FR171019 AP
Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks to wide receiver Kendrick Law (19) and linebacker Jihaad Campbell (30) before the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

The Crimson Tide has some work to do before ringing in the new year. Alabama will play the Kansas State Wildcats in this year’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Saturday. The Tide just missed making one of the four playoff slots for a chance this year’s college football title. Sports Illustrated also ranked Alabama with the number one signing class of new players last week. Head coach Nick Saban says these recruits will get to watch practice ahead of the Sugar Bowl…

“The one thing we’re trying to get them to understand is what can they learn, systematically,” observed Saban. “But, number two, just get the feeling of what it’s like, and what we do in practice.”

Sports Illustrated ranked Alabama with the number one recruiting class during last week’s signing day. Saban is also juggling possible staff changes if his current roster of assistant coaches look for work elsewhere. Published reports, for example, say defensive backs coach Charles Kelly may leave Alabama to work for NFL legend Deion Sanders at Colorado. Saban says it’s a lot for his staff to handle along with the Sugar Bowl and perhaps new jobs with other teams…

“I went through that experience when I left the Cleveland Browns to go to Michigan State be head coach. And we had four, five, six games left and I felt I owed it to the players, to coach Belichick and the Cleveland Browns organization to do the best job I could and stay focused on that.

One thing Saban won’t have to worry about is losing Alabama’s “dynamic duo” through opt-outs ahead of the NFL draft. Both quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson say they’ll play during the Sugar Bowl.

Tags
News Alabama Coach Nick SabanNick SabanAlabama Crimson TideKansasCollege Football National ChampionshipSugar Bowl
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate