Nick Saban juggles issues ahead of Sugar Bowl

The Crimson Tide has some work to do before ringing in the new year. Alabama will play the Kansas State Wildcats in this year’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Saturday. The Tide just missed making one of the four playoff slots for a chance this year’s college football title. Sports Illustrated also ranked Alabama with the number one signing class of new players last week. Head coach Nick Saban says these recruits will get to watch practice ahead of the Sugar Bowl…

“The one thing we’re trying to get them to understand is what can they learn, systematically,” observed Saban. “But, number two, just get the feeling of what it’s like, and what we do in practice.”

Sports Illustrated ranked Alabama with the number one recruiting class during last week’s signing day. Saban is also juggling possible staff changes if his current roster of assistant coaches look for work elsewhere. Published reports, for example, say defensive backs coach Charles Kelly may leave Alabama to work for NFL legend Deion Sanders at Colorado. Saban says it’s a lot for his staff to handle along with the Sugar Bowl and perhaps new jobs with other teams…

“I went through that experience when I left the Cleveland Browns to go to Michigan State be head coach. And we had four, five, six games left and I felt I owed it to the players, to coach Belichick and the Cleveland Browns organization to do the best job I could and stay focused on that.

One thing Saban won’t have to worry about is losing Alabama’s “dynamic duo” through opt-outs ahead of the NFL draft. Both quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson say they’ll play during the Sugar Bowl.