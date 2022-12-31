One former Alabama player was the most gambled on athlete in 2022

Former Alabama star, and current Tennessee Titans running back, Derrick Henry generated the most sports related bets in Las Vegas and elsewhere in 2022. The Associated Press compiled a list and the Heisman winner ranked ahead of Golden State's Steph Curry, the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja'marr Chase among others.

Among sports teams, the Georgia-Alabama championship game last January did well, as did the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos. Seattle had just traded quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos just hired him, so it was considered a revenge game.

However, it was March Madness that generated the most team related bets, with the Saint Peter's Peacocks with more money bet on this Cinderella style team making it into the Elite Eight in the national championship tournament this year. St. Peter’s victory over Purdue was the top winning game for customers of the betting site BetMGM.

The results of AP’s listing comes from several of the nation's leading sportsbooks provided year-end data to The Associated Press giving a look at how people bet in 2022. None would provide actual dollar figures.

Big money-losers for customers of the gambling site DraftKings included the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The defending champs didn’t even qualify for the playoffs in a season filled with injuries. The Denver Broncos’ trade for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has backfired in an eleven loss season so far.