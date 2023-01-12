Deaths and destruction follows tornado strike in south central Alabama

Four people are reported killed in Autauga County following a massive tornado that hit the region. In historic Selma, the local high school has been turned into a shelter and a dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed. Power lines and hundreds of trees were knocked down. Autauga County Sheriff David Hill confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser that an adult male died in a tornado that hit the county. Hill said confirmed that three additional deaths had been confirmed. Rescue efforts worked to free people trapped in homes along Autauga County Road 68. Autauga County Schools planned to move to virtual classes on Friday. The National Weather Service in Birmingham says sixty mile per hour straight line winds and hail in the storm that passed over Montgomery just before 2:30 p.m. Emergency manager officials in Montgomery County and the state capitol say storm damage in the immediate area was light.