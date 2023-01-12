Digital Media Center
WAPR is off the air. Engineers are in route to investigate.
News

Deaths and destruction follows tornado strike in south central Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST
CORRECTION APTOPIX Severe Weather Tornado
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
CORRECTS DAY OF WEEK TO THURSDAY, NOT WEDNESDAY - A vehicle is upended and debris is strewn about follow a tornado near Meadowview elementary school Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Selma Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Four people are reported killed in Autauga County following a massive tornado that hit the region. In historic Selma, the local high school has been turned into a shelter and a dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed. Power lines and hundreds of trees were knocked down. Autauga County Sheriff David Hill confirmed to the Montgomery Advertiser that an adult male died in a tornado that hit the county. Hill said confirmed that three additional deaths had been confirmed. Rescue efforts worked to free people trapped in homes along Autauga County Road 68. Autauga County Schools planned to move to virtual classes on Friday. The National Weather Service in Birmingham says sixty mile per hour straight line winds and hail in the storm that passed over Montgomery just before 2:30 p.m. Emergency manager officials in Montgomery County and the state capitol say storm damage in the immediate area was light.

