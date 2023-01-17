Alabama basketball team grieves after former player charged with capital murder

Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats says the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through "kind of a grieving process" after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder. His comments followed the fatal shooting near campus. Oats said he couldn't discuss any specifics related to the case. He said he spoke with Miles' mother multiple times Sunday before meeting with the team that night. Oats said the players "understand the severity of the situation." He said the team would practice later before today’s game at Vanderbilt. The university has said Miles is no longer a member of the team.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the Strip. That’s a student-oriented business district near the Tuscaloosa campus. He said twenty three year old Harris, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.

The suspect, twenty one year old Darius Miles, is a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C. He and twenty year old Michael Lynn Davis, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. TPD Captain Kennedy says the capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle. Kennedy said bail would not initially be set in the case. He said defense lawyers could request a probable cause hearing in Tuscaloosa County District Court and that a judge could consider bail later.