The motion picture Everything, Everywhere, All at Once is nominated for eleven academy awards. That’s good news for Alabama film maker Daniel Scheinert. He co-directed and co-wrote the movie that’s nominated in categories ranging from best picture to best actress and best supporting actor. The sci-fi indie hit leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with eleven. A year after a streaming service won Hollywood's top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the "Avatar" and "Top Gun" sequels getting best picture nods, along with “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. The nominees for best supporting actress are Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; Hong Chau, "The Whale"; Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" landed a leading eleven nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan, the former child star of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Released back in March, the film has proved an unlikely Oscar heavyweight against the expectations of even its makers. Yeoh became the first Asian actor nominated for best actress.

The 10 movies up for best picture are: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "The Fabelmans," "Tár," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Elvis," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "Women Talking" and "Triangle of Sadness."

Last year's Oscars broadcast drew just over fifteen million viewers, according to Nielsen. That’s up over 50% from the record-low audience of just over ten million for the pandemic-marred 2021 telecast. This year, ABC is bringing back Jimmy Kimmel to host the March 12 ceremony, one that will surely be seen as a return to the site of the slap.

Alabama based Daniel Scheinert shares nominations for best director and best original screenplay with his creative partner Daniel Kwan. The film is about a woman who tries to save existence by exploring other universes. The movie will also compete for best supporting actress, film editing, original song, and costume design. The Oscars will be presented in mid-March