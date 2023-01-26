FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help

Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…

“This one is particularly heart felt for me because it’s personal,” said Sewell. “But, I know that the state, the federal, the local, the county, will help each other. Even before the state resources and federal resources get here, it’s about neighbor helping neighbor.”

FEMA also added Coosa, Elmore, and Hale counties to the list of communities eligible for federal help. During the first meeting of FEMA disaster officials and local lawmakers, Congresswoman Sewell told federal officials that a team effort is needed as the area rebuilds…

“We’re going to need your help in the days and weeks ahead. We know this is not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and we will do all we can to engage the community,” said Sewell.

There were about two dozen injuries reported in Selma following this month’s tornado strike. Alabama’s fatalities occurred in neighboring Autauga County before the storm moved into Georgia. Thanks again to the Selma Sun and Black Belt New Network for their help in our coverage.