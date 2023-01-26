Got any used books to help an Alabama youngster?

If you have any used books around the house, then the University of Alabama wants to talk to you. UA’s Center for Economic Development is launching its seventeenth annual book donation drive for Black Belt schools. The Center is asking donors to drop off books at one of thirteen locations around the Tuscaloosa campus. These donations will end up in the hands of students in one of the thirteen counties in Alabama’s Black Belt. Erin Hackenmueller is with the Center. She says this effort fits into the mission of her organization…

“One of our goals is to be put resources into the hands of communities that will help them grow and thrive. And a sign of a thriving community is a strong education system,” she said.

There’s an estimated thirty thousand children enrolled in schools in this region. And that’s how many books the center wants to collect. Hackenmueller says Hackenmueller says one specific need is for books to help students prepare to the take Act test they need before entering college.

“Education and literacy, is a crucial part…a crucial indicator of graduation rates. And we think every child deserve have access to a good education and quality books, said Hackenmueller.”

Donors can drop off books at one of thirteen locations around the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa.