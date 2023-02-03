Alabama Gulf coast breaks out the beads, doubloons, and parades for Mardi Gras

The Mobile area is awash in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of green, purple, and gold. Alabama’s Port City is getting ready for its biggest party of the year. The first Mardi Gras parades will roll in downtown Mobile today. Thousands will be in the Port City for Moon Pies and beads. Jason Johnson is the city spokesperson for Mobile. He says locals and tourists alike are ready and excited to celebrate and enjoy the festivities. Johnson says Mardi Gras is more than an event. It’s a part of Mobile’s identity.

“We are the birthplace of Mardi Gras in the United States,” he said. “When the city was founded in 1703, shortly thereafter we had a Mardi Gras parade. It is just woven into the fabric of people that are from here, and they are very proud to be the home of Mardi Gras in the United States.”

Emily Gonzalez is the vice president of marketing for Visit Mobile. She says local businesses are preparing for more customers to visit the Port City and join in on the celebration. Gonzalez says businesses are extending their hours to keep the visitors coming.

“What we’re looking over the entire span of the carnival season is a little over a million visitors who come directly downtown and make a huge economic impact,” said Gonzales. “If you can imagine, this is when a majority of these downtown business really go from red to black.”

Local tourist organizations estimate more than one million visitors will come to Mobile for the celebrations. Mardi Gras festivities will continue until Tuesday February twenty-first in Mobile.