Senior Bowl kicks off in Mobile this weekend

Top college athletes looking to establish themselves in the NFL are in Mobile to play in tomorrow's Reese’s Senior Bowl. The event is the final college football game played each year and features all-star talent from across the country. The Senior Bowl is the first step in the NFL draft and is an opportunity for players to connect with NFL coaches and scouts. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy says the game continues to grow and provides an important economic boost to Mobile.

“The national scope of the game continues to grow. That’s why we need to keep this game strong for the state of Alabama. That’s money the city of Mobile cannot afford to lose. All the hotels are packed, all the restaurants and bars get packed at night.”

South Alabama Professor Chris Keshock found the Senior Bowl brought in twenty-seven million dollars to Mobile 2015. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 Saturday Central Time. Nagy says the game is important for players looking to establish a name for themselves.

“It is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, and really we coined the term the ‘draft starts in Mobile,” he said.

One Alabama player who won’t be playing in the Senior Bowl is Henry To'oTo'o. The veteran Crimson Tide athlete withdrew due to an undisclosed injury. Mock drafts have To’oTo’o being selected in the second or third round of the draft.