Birmingham area sees “alarming” number of opioid deaths one month into the New Year

Nearly 50 fatal overdoses are suspected so far this year in Jefferson County. The coroner is waiting on lab reports to confirm the 47 reported deaths that all happened in January. If all cases are confirmed, it will be the highest death rate in one month the county has seen in years. County data shows anywhere from 24 to 44 overdoses happened per month back in 2021. And an overall of at least 417 drug OD’s were confirmed by the coroner’s office last year. Officials say there’s no clear reason why overdoses are higher some months than others and no pattern has been found around the deaths. More data is expected to be released later this year.

