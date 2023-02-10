Fans of Hank Williams gather for a remembrance

A country music icon and Alabama native will be remembered this weekend in Montgomery. The Hank Williams Museum will celebrate its namesake on Sunday with an open house. The event will feature memorabilia to commemorate what would be Williams' one hundredth birthday on September seventeenth. The Alabama native died of heart failure at back in 1953. Beth Petty is the director of the Hank Williams Museum. She says several events are planned, leading up to the date.

“We’re trying to have an event each month leading up to that 100th birthday. February will be our open house,” said Petty. “We’ll have performances at the Montgomery Preforming Arts Center, at the Amphitheater and here at the museum. We also have a display in the University Library’s Art Gallery in Mobile. It will be displayed in August and September.”

The open house will take place from one to four Sunday afternoon and is free to attend. Other featured exhibits at the celebration include the 1952 Baby Blue Cadillac Convertible that Hank Williams passed away in. The country music singer’s custom-made boots, tie collection, furniture and suit pieces will also be on display. Petty says says the open house event is free of charge and will feature many unique items.

“This year we’ll feature an autograph that we believe to be Hank Williams first autograph when he started into the radio business. It was dated around 1940. It will be the first time we’ve had it on display.”

