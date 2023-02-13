Alabama city ranked as best bargain spot to say “I do!”

Engaged Alabamians wanting more bang for their buck should consider Birmingham for their wedding destination. A recent ranking by the financial website WalletHub looked at the top cities in the US to tie the knot in. The Magic City ranked best in Alabama and near the top of overall cities in the country. Over one-hundred-and-eighty cities were compared across twenty-six key indicators. Birmingham ranked in the top twenty-five cities for low overall wedding cost and at thirty-fourth overall. Jill Gonzalez is an analyst for WalletHub. She says that low wedding cost is increasingly important in the post-pandemic world.

“A lot of it has to do with how much money, and figuring out your budget, that you are willing to spend. That will not affect the start of your marriage and life together. That is not worth going into debt for,” said Gonzales.

This ranking included factors such as average overall expenses and typical hotel prices. WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez says sticking to your budget is important when planning a wedding. She said couples should consider other options rather than going into debt.

“Well, when we are looking at, again, a higher cost due to the pandemic in general, and then when we are figuring inflation into that, we are seeing higher costs across the board,” she said.

Birmingham out-performed Montgomery, Mobile and Huntsville to rank thirty-fourth overall. Factors that were considered in overall city rankings included local attractions and services. For Wallethub's complete study, click here... 2023’s Best Places to Get Married