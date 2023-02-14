Digital Media Center
News

Alabama mobile phone customers report getting a “wrong number”

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST
T-Mobile Outage
Michael Dwyer/AP
/
AP
FILE - The T-Mobile logo is seen on a storefront, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Customers of the wireless provider reported widespread service outages in the U.S. late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, according to websites tracking service interruptions. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Customers of wireless provider T-Mobile US Inc. reported widespread service outages in the U.S. late Monday, including here in Alabama. The Associated Press reports that posts on Downdetector.com and Product-Reviews.net indicated T-Mobile service outages in multiple areas of the country. Many Twitter users also have reported T-Mobile outages. Numerous posts by users said their service had been changed to "SOS mode," meaning they were not directly connected to a network but could still make emergency calls. Many posts reported service eventually was restored.

Downdetector.com provided a chart tracking service complaints within the previous 24 hours indicating a peak of more than 69,000 reported outages in a two-hour period.

Similar service complaints on Product-Reviews.net originated from some of the same states, as well as Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, South Carolina and others. Posted comments on the site came from users who said they were located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray issued a statement about the outage on Twitter early Tuesday. The company did not immediately provide details of the cause or extent of the outage. Many posts reported service eventually was restored.

