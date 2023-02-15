Fins, Feathers, and Flowers, anyone?

Fins, Feathers and Flowers returns to Lakepoint State Park in Eufaula this weekend. The three-day event offers of activities for wildlife watchers.

“Fins, Feathers and Flowers is a great introduction to the many recreational opportunities available at Lakepoint State Park, Lake Eufaula and the national wildlife refuge,” said O’Dell Banks, Lakepoint Superintendent.

“In recent years we’ve expanded our field trip offerings to include boat tours of Lake Eufaula and tours of the Wehle Land Conservation Center. We’ve also added archery instruction at our recently completed community archery park,” he added.

Activities kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday, February 17th, with a Conservation Fair, evening social and welcome session. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from various conservation groups throughout the state as well as Alabama State Parks naturalists and park rangers.

Saturday morning starts with a field trip to the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge followed by breakfast at the lodge.

Tasha Simon is the Natural Resource Supervisor Alabama Parks. She said there are benefits for participants getting out in nature.

“It creates good mental health to be out there and get the exercise,” said Simon. “But this program in particular allows us to connect the person with the ecosystem. And that interaction helps in how they can get out there and enjoy our park.”

The program wraps up Sunday with breakfast in the lodge dining room and a field trip to the Wehle Land Conservation Center in Midway, Alabama.

All of the programs are cooperative efforts of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources - State Park Division, Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.