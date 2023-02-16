Digital Media Center
News

Black Hawk helicopter crash in northern Alabama kills two.

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published February 16, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST
Helicopter Crash
Dita Alangkara/AP
/
AP
FILE - A U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter flies during Super Garuda Shield 2022 joint military exercises in Baturaja, South Sumatra, Indonesia, Aug. 12, 2022. A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff's office says. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

The Tennessee National Guard says one of their Black Hawk helicopters, like the one pictured here, crashed in Alabama, killing two crew members. Brigadier General Warner Ross said that two members of the Tennessee National Guard were killed during a flight-training mission. The helicopter crashed around 3 p.m. local time and caught fire. The Madison County sheriff's office said there were no injuries to anyone on the ground when the helicopter crashed. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the UH-60 helicopter, more widely known as a Black Hawk, crashed in the unincorporated community of Harvest along Alabama Highway 53. The two members of the Tennessee National Guard were killed during a flight- training mission. The helicopter crashed around 3 p.m. local time and caught fire. The Madison County sheriff's office said there were no injuries to anyone on the ground when the helicopter crashed. The highway along which the crash happened passes through commercial areas northwest of Huntsville that are bounded by subdivisions, forests and fields south of the state line with Tennessee. The sheriff's office said in a statement that the crash was causing heavy traffic delays that are expected to last into Thursday. Harvest is just northwest of Huntsville, which is home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal.

