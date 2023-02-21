Gulf coast youth drumline strikes up the band for Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is in full swing in the Mobile area. This carnival season is the tenth anniversary of the Magnolia Breeze Youth Ensemble. It may look like a drumline and dancers in the carnival parades, but it’s much more. The all-inclusive therapeutic ensemble welcomes students ages 5-19, regardless of their physical, mental, or sensory challenges.

LaDarrell Bell created the Magnolia Breeze Youth Ensemble when she realized students with disabilities were being turned away from traditional bands, and therapeutic activities were hard to find in Mobile. She chose drumline since drums were the only instrument she played. Now the Magnolia Breeze drumline and dancers march at parades and events throughout the year, but Mardi Gras is their favorite. Their uniform colors are red, black, and white, representing love and music.

Sarah Fair is the Magnolia Breeze drum major blowing the group to attention. The ensemble was once one of her favorite parts of Mardi Gras parades, but she had never touched an instrument and didn’t think she could join. Then a friend invited her to a practice. Sarah signed up and learned how to play the drums. Now she leads the band.

“I literally love Mardi Gras, but being in it is a whole different thing,” she said. “I take it on with a lot of pride. I take on Mardi Gras when I hit the streets and put on that red. This is my show now. It's me and my band, and we are the stars."

Eleven year-old Parker Hollins plays the snare drum on the drumline. He has a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and he's moderate functioning. His mother, Elissa Parker, has enrolled him in the therapies she can find. She says playing drums with Magnolia Breeze has worked best for him.

“He thinks he's in Drumline, I don't know if you've seen the movie Drumline with the guy in college and who plays the drum. He tries to mimic the movements of that,” she said. “And he loves it. He just loves the band.”

Elissa has seen great gains in her son’s behavior. She is grateful for the acceptance of every child in Magnolia Breeze and for the joy they feel marching at Mardi Gras.

“It's a priceless feeling,” she said. “Parents want their kids to be accepted. And here with this band, she sees no difference.”

Elissa is talking about Magnolia Breeze director LaDarrel Bell who still marches with them every step of the way.

“This year, we've had the most kids with disabilities,” Bell said. “About 80% of the kids have some type, whether it's an intellectual or physical disability.

They had fifty five kids who had their hearts set on marching in Mardi Gras, so parents created a booster club to support the ensemble. There weren't enough instruments, so Bell'sa mother helped them track down drums at pawn shops for drum kits."

"I think more than anything the music just helps them feel good. If they're having bad days, they think I want to get to practice because I’ve got this going on at home, or I’ve got this going on at school. It gives them a moment to forget about whatever's troubling them in their lives," said Bell.

Before each parade, Bell gives her band a pep talk and tells them don’t quit.

“Do your job,” she said. “Don’t depend on someone else to do it. You need to dedicate yourself to what you want to be. Practice and take pride in yourself. Love what you do and be great at it. Mardi Gras season is here and you have to show up and show out.”

