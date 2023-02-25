Crimson Tide men’s basketball plays Arkansas, questions persist about Brandon Miller

Number two ranked Alabama plays the Arkansas Razorbacks in men’s hoops, while the story persists about Brandon Miller and a recent deadly on-campus shooting. The Crimson Tide is a favorite among sports writers to win the national championship. The school is still facing intense scrutiny over three players' alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of Jamea Harris near campus early last month. One-time reserve forward Darius Miles and another man are charged with capital murder. Crimson Tide star freshman Brandon Miller surfaced in official testimony as a potential witness and as a person who allegedly brought a gun to Miles. Miller has not been charged and there's no indication he will be. Police also say guard Jaden Bradley was allegedly at the scene.

To recap—Miles and Michael Davis face capital murder charges for the shooting death of twenty three year-old Harris. Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified on Tuesday that Miles texted Brandon Miller to bring him his gun and that Miles did so. Police said Bradley was also at the scene, and Miller's and Bradley's cars blocked the one Harris was in. An attorney for Miller said his client never handled or saw the gun and wasn't involved in getting it into the hands of Davis, who is accused of pulling the trigger. Miller's attorney also said Miller's car didn't block the one Harris was in. It wasn't immediately clear whether Bradley had an attorney.

Victim Jamea Harris was killed early on a Sunday morning on the Strip, a popular student hangout near campus that features bars and restaurants. According to Miller's attorney, as reported by AL.com, Miles, Davis and Harris were all at a nightclub, and Miles and someone with Harris reportedly exchanged words. The gun belonged to Miles and had been left in the back seat of Miller's car, according to Miller's attorney. Police say Miles did not fire the shots. Alabama kicked Miles off the team and removed him from school shortly after the shootings. A day after Miles was charged, coach Nate Oats said the team was going through what he calls a “grieving process." The university and Oats said Miller is a cooperating witness and isn't considered a suspect. The coach walked back a comment from Tuesday, when he said Miller was in "the wrong place at the wrong time," and apologized again in Wednesday's postgame remarks for his choice of words.

Tuscaloosa's chief deputy district attorney, Paula Whitley, told AL.com regarding possible charges for Miller that there's nothing the city could charge him with