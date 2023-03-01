Forecasters: Watch for heavy storms on Wednesday and Friday

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on what could be severe storm activity today and Friday morning. Several rounds of heavy rain could bring winds, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes. The first dose is this afternoon and evening with less of a chance of twisters. That should clear out overnight. Hunter Robinson is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. He says Friday morning’s round of bad weather is expected to hit during rush hour in Birmingham…

“Anytime people are out on the roads in the middle of the roads in the middle of a line of severe storms coming through, it heightens the risk. People should definitely keep an eye out and possibly delay their travel,” said Robinson.

The storm fronts associated with this bad weather have kept forecasters busy revising their outlooks. Robinson says that second round of storms with heavy winds was expected on Thursday, but that’s changed to Friday morning.

“The timing…the models…have sort of slowed down the progression of the system coming through the state, so now we’re looking at a four a.m. to seven a.m. time frame line of severe storms coming into the western side of the state.”

Robinson says once the bad weather blows through, the weekend forecast calls for drier and cooler conditions.

