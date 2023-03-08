Tuscaloosa Police to increase presence near the University of Alabama

Visitors near The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa may have a reason to feel safer. The Tuscaloosa Police Department have partnered with campus police to open a new precinct on University Boulevard. Officers say the new precinct was created after meetings by city leaders wanting to boost security in the area. Chad Stephens is with the UAPD. He says the new precinct is about creating a direct presence in a district known as The Strip.

“As the number of visitors to The Strip increases, so does the need to examine our strategies for safety and security,” said Stephens. “One of the goals of this new precinct is to enhance safety with a more targeted police presence just to keep everybody safe and deter any type of bad behavior.”

The Tuscaloosa News reported back in 2021 that police would be increasing their presence in the district. This followed a year of increased crime in the area. Stephens says the precinct will create peace of mind for those visiting the area on University Boulevard.

“There’s somebody in the precinct 24/7 to offer assistance as needed. It’s a partnership between UAPD and TPD to help have a directed presence out here,” he said.

The precinct was finalized by city leaders following the murder of twenty-three-year-old Jamea Harris. She was killed in a shooting near a bar on The Strip back in January.