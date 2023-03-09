Bookworms and writers expected to flock to the Gulf coast this weekend

Bookworms and writers expected to flock to the Gulf coast

The Literary Festival in Mobile set to take place this weekend. All Writers and booklovers can gather for this one day writing conference at the Ben May Main Library in downtown Mobile off of Government Street from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendees can get free writing courses, a popup shop from Mobile’s Haunted Bookshop and even a pitch war event where author can propose book ideas and get feedback. Jodi Cain Smith is Mobile Literacy Festival Founder. She says the events is for those who write and those who read..

“It is a one day writing conference and book fair at the Ben May Main Library we offer free creative writing courses and publishing industry channel,” said

The Festival will include a session on children's books, manuscripts, pictures and publishing. Another lecture will debate the two main strategies of fiction writers. “Pantsers” are writer who do their work by the “seat of their pants,” while “plotters” carefully outline what they want to do. Still another session will discuss the difference between writing a memoir and doing non-fiction. Cain says there’s something for all literary tastes…

“This event is an event that anyone can come to and it is free of cost to just come on down,” said Cain. “It is open to anyone and everyone. We have had attendees for the workshop as young as 6th grade. Our youngest was eleven or twelve years old and all the way up through the ages and across the publishing spectrum.”

Organizers say they hope to bring Mobile’s vast literary community together for one day of learning, sharing ideas, and celebration.

