Etowah County taking steps toward cleaner water

A northeastern community in Alabama is working to promote clean waterways in the state. The Etowah County Extension is hosting a watershed planning workshop today at its office. Volunteers will discuss plans on how to take care of water in their community. Other topics of discussion include how to leverage water resources and water development. Eric Wright works with the extension. He says everyone should care about having clean water.

“Often times people think about a water resource as just a river or lake their familiar with, but when we look at the watershed from a watershed approach, we look at all the different components of that watershed down to smallest tributary and how everyone’s actions have an impact,” said Wright

Wright says today’s planning meeting will help people consider the community’s long-term water vision.

“I think everyone has an obligation in our community to care about the watershed and having clean water. We all need water for life, right, we need it drink. But we also need it for recreation, we need it for agriculture. We all depend on having water and having clean water is important for everyone,” Wright contends.

The environmental volunteer group Alabama Water Watch will hold a monitoring training session tomorrow at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden. The free certification will teach citizens and scientists how to test water in the community for bacteria and pollutants.