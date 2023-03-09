Orange Beach is celebrating the arts this weekend.

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach and Waterfront Park is hosting the annual Orange Beach Festival of Art on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will include over one hundred booths highlighting local and regional art. It will also feature music performances, culinary arts and a kid’s art alley. Desiree Blackwell works with Coastal Arts Center. She said that she wants the event to inspire kids who may become future artists.

“We have a children’s display of local children’s art. We want them to see that they can make a living, if this is their calling and their gifting, they can be an artist,” said Blackwell.

This is the festival’s 49th year for the event. For three of the past four years, the show was selected as “Best Art Show” in the “ALABAMA” magazine. Blackwell said that art is everything and people need to make sure kids, as well as, the community supports it.

“We consider this a boutique fine art show,” she said. “It’s not too big, you can certainly do this in a day and enjoy all the parts of it. They can expect excellent music on the music stage and a number of artists coming in from around the country.”

The festival is set for this Saturday and Sunday—it’s free to attend, and public parking is provided. Attendees are also provided a shuttle service with an all-day pass for $5.