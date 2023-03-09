Ron DeSantis brings his message to Alabama

Alabama will host a possible contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the special guest and keynote speaker at the Alabama Republicans Party’s annual Winter Dinner. The event takes place at the Finley Center in Hoover. DeSantis has not announced his bid for the White House. But the Republican governor is one of the most well-known and popular faces in conservative politics. John Wahl is the chairman of the Alabama Republic Party. He says DeSantis will discuss issues facing Alabamians.

“It goes back to those policy issues that American families and Alabama families are facing every day,” said Wahl. “It’s going to be things like cost of living, inflation, protecting our children, making sure we have better education for our children… How the states can better provide and protect the rights and the freedoms of the citizens of their state.”

NPR reports DeSantis was re-elected governor last November by nineteen points. That is the widest margin any Florida governor has won in forty years. Recent polls by Quinnipiac University show DeSantis one of the most popular members of the Republican Party. John Wahl says the Governor will likely be a leader in the national GOP for the foreseeable future.

“This is an exciting event, both for the state of Alabama and for the Republican Party. We’re super excited to have Ron DeSantis come to Alabama, introduce Alabama to him, but also give Alabama the chance to meet a very good governor and someone that I think is going to be a leading figure within the Republican Party for years to come.”

DeSantis is currently pushing legislation in Florida to expand gun rights, further restrict diversity efforts at public universities and expand the ability to sue media outlets for defamation.