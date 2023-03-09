Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently off the air. Thank you for your patience as engineers work on the problem.
News

Ron DeSantis brings his message to Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Luke Pollock
Published March 9, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST
Florida State of the State
Phil Sears/AP
/
FR170567 AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Alabama will host a possible contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the special guest and keynote speaker at the Alabama Republicans Party’s annual Winter Dinner. The event takes place at the Finley Center in Hoover. DeSantis has not announced his bid for the White House. But the Republican governor is one of the most well-known and popular faces in conservative politics. John Wahl is the chairman of the Alabama Republic Party. He says DeSantis will discuss issues facing Alabamians.

“It goes back to those policy issues that American families and Alabama families are facing every day,” said Wahl. “It’s going to be things like cost of living, inflation, protecting our children, making sure we have better education for our children… How the states can better provide and protect the rights and the freedoms of the citizens of their state.”

NPR reports DeSantis was re-elected governor last November by nineteen points. That is the widest margin any Florida governor has won in forty years. Recent polls by Quinnipiac University show DeSantis one of the most popular members of the Republican Party. John Wahl says the Governor will likely be a leader in the national GOP for the foreseeable future.

“This is an exciting event, both for the state of Alabama and for the Republican Party. We’re super excited to have Ron DeSantis come to Alabama, introduce Alabama to him, but also give Alabama the chance to meet a very good governor and someone that I think is going to be a leading figure within the Republican Party for years to come.”

DeSantis is currently pushing legislation in Florida to expand gun rights, further restrict diversity efforts at public universities and expand the ability to sue media outlets for defamation.

Tags
News Alabama GOPAlabama Republican Partypresidential raceDonald Trump
Luke Pollock
Luke Pollock preferred the weather channel to children's programming since the age of two. He started at the University of Alabama in 2022 and began at Alabama Public Radio the following year as an intern. Luke has a passion for writing and interviewing, and he likes to know how money works. He’s majoring in economics.
See stories by Luke Pollock
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate