Former vice president Mike Pence coming to Tuscaloosa in April

Former vice president Mike Pence will make a political stop in Tuscaloosa in April. He will be in town for an event at The University of Alabama.

The 4﻿8th VP has been invited to campus by UA's Young America's Foundation. According to the UAYAF's twitter, the chapter "promotes limited government and free-market economics."

Pence's “Saving America from the Woke Left” event will open at 5:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Student Center Ballroom.

UAYAF is thrilled to announce that Vice President Mike Pence is our guest speaker this semester!



🗓️April 11th in the Student Center Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 pm.



This event is free and open to the public. See site for full details and conditions.https://t.co/oaD698MDPb — University of Alabama YAF (@uaYAF) March 7, 2023

Following his remarks, Pence will participate in a Q&A discussion with members of the audience.

T﻿he event is free open to all students, faculty, staff, and the public.

Seating is limited and a ticket does not guarantee entry. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.

Get tickets at Eventbrite.

There is speculation that Pence will seek the Republican nomination for President in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump announced last November that he's running for president a third time.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, entered the Republican presidential nomination in mid-February.