Former vice president Mike Pence coming to Tuscaloosa in April
Former vice president Mike Pence will make a political stop in Tuscaloosa in April. He will be in town for an event at The University of Alabama.
The 48th VP has been invited to campus by UA's Young America's Foundation. According to the UAYAF's twitter, the chapter "promotes limited government and free-market economics."
Pence's “Saving America from the Woke Left” event will open at 5:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Student Center Ballroom.
Following his remarks, Pence will participate in a Q&A discussion with members of the audience.
The event is free open to all students, faculty, staff, and the public.
Seating is limited and a ticket does not guarantee entry. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.
Get tickets at Eventbrite.
There is speculation that Pence will seek the Republican nomination for President in 2024.
Former President Donald Trump announced last November that he's running for president a third time.
Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, entered the Republican presidential nomination in mid-February.