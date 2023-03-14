Digital Media Center
News

Former vice president Mike Pence coming to Tuscaloosa in April

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published March 14, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT
Mike Pence
Alex Brandon/AP
/
AP
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon in the Madison Building of the Library of Congress, Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. On Saturday, March 11, Pence harshly criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, furthering the rift between the two men as they prepare to battle over the Republican nomination in next year's election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Former vice president Mike Pence will make a political stop in Tuscaloosa in April. He will be in town for an event at The University of Alabama.

The 4﻿8th VP has been invited to campus by UA's Young America's Foundation. According to the UAYAF's twitter, the chapter "promotes limited government and free-market economics."

Pence's “Saving America from the Woke Left” event will open at 5:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Student Center Ballroom.

Following his remarks, Pence will participate in a Q&A discussion with members of the audience.

T﻿he event is free open to all students, faculty, staff, and the public.

Seating is limited and a ticket does not guarantee entry. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat.

Get tickets at Eventbrite.

There is speculation that Pence will seek the Republican nomination for President in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump announced last November that he's running for president a third time.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, entered the Republican presidential nomination in mid-February.

Vice President Mike PenceUniversity of AlabamaAlabama Politics
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
