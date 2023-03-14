Digital Media Center
News

Lauderdale County Schools working to stimulate the senses of students

Alabama Public Radio | By Luke Pollock
Published March 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT
sesnory rooms.jpg
Lauderdale County Schools Facebook
/
Pictured are Mrs. Elizabeth Wade, Ms. Madison Holmes, Mrs. Tammy Smallwood, Mrs. Kim Meeks, Mr. Casey Tate and Mr. Jerry Hill.

A northwest Alabama school system is focusing on assisting students who need help concentrating.

The Lauderdale County Board of Education posted on Facebook that Lauderdale County Elementary School now has a fully installed sensory room. The space includes padded walls, a spin board, lights, a compression swing and other items to help students refresh their senses.

senory 2.jpg
Lauderdale County Schools Facebook
/

Kim Meeks is the special education director for the Lauderdale County Schools system. She said the sensory room was created for children with anxiety, ADHD, autism and other conditions who need a place to reset.

“We were noticing that behaviors were on the rise. A lot of the kiddos did not have the skills they needed to be able to self-regulate" said Meeks.

sensory 3.jpg
Lauderdale County Schools Facebook
/

"We were thinking, let’s look at the data from those rooms versus the schools that don’t have them. Then we were able to see that when they spend 10 to 15 minutes in a sensory room, they’re able to come back and focus and self-regulate.”

Meeks said benefits of the sensory rooms are long-lasting.

“It helps the children to improve their visual, auditory, and tactile processing, as well as sign and motor skills. It gives them what they need in such a short amount of time, but the benefit of that can last hours in a classroom to help them focus.”

The Lauderdale County Board of Education says sensory rooms will be installed at each of its schools over the next year.

Alabama special education Anxiety autism
Luke Pollock
Luke Pollock preferred the weather channel to children's programming since the age of two. He started at the University of Alabama in 2022 and began at Alabama Public Radio the following year as an intern. Luke has a passion for writing and interviewing, and he likes to know how money works. He’s majoring in economics.
