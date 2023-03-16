Digital Media Center
News

Alabama's GoRescue certifies emergency responders in less than one month

Alabama Public Radio | By Luke Pollock
Published March 16, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT
EMT.jpg
Pixabay
/

An Alabama medical equipment supplier is working to boost the numbers of emergency medical responders and technicians.

GoRescue is based in Homewood, and the company offers an accelerated EMS and EMT training program.

16-day and 30--day certification classes are offered in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery.

Brady McLaughlin is the CEO of Go Rescue. He said the program covers all aspects of emergency training.

“We are focused on the chain of survival and helping people be prepared to respond in the event of an emergency," said McLaughlin. "We do AED’s, CPR Training, bleeding control kits, AED program management, and now our GoRescue EMS academy to train the next generation of EMS professionals.”

Nearly one third of EMS providers nationwide left the industry back in 2021 over low pay. Workers say this causes wait times of up to two or three hours for EMS responses.

McLaughlin said the GoRescue program is an alternative and efficient approach to certifying personnel.

“What makes us unique is that in a very short amount of time, we can have our students completely focus their lives on becoming an EMT," said McLaughlin. "They set aside everything else, and they totally immerse themselves with our 16-day or 30-day EMT program. They can hone their skills to become street-ready EMTs in any state."

McLaughlin says he hopes to train students from across the country

News EMTsAlabama Health
