Nominations for businesses open for the Alabama Innovation Awards

Alabama companies are changing the state with new ideas, innovative technology and new products. The Alabama Innovation Awards will celebrate the forward-thinking change-makers who are helping to secure Alabama's success for its companies and citizens. Join with This is Alabama to celebrate the most inspiring, unique and change-making endeavors from our state's companies by making a nomination today.

To be eligible for an award, the following criteria must be met:



A project, product, or initiative that was launched or released to the market in the calendar year 2021 or 2022 (between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022) The project, product, or initiative must fit into one of the award categories Business or organization must have a Alabama Business License (current within the criteria period)

Important Information

Allow for ample time to complete your nomination at one time. You will not be able to return to your entry at a future date to complete it. Your nomination is only as good as the information you provide. Be as detailed as possible in the answers to your questions. At the end of the nomination form, you will be asked to submit a link for a shared file drive containing documentation of your project, product, or initiative. We suggest gathering those materials into a shared file before beginning the nomination form. Before beginning the nomination form, be prepared to answer the following:

Suggested Items to include in shared link

Links to supporting websites such as the organization domain, market place, in the news, press releases, etc. Marketing materials Photos or videos of product in use Copy of Alabama Business License (required)

Finalists for each award category will be announced on This is Alabama in summer 2023. Winners will be announced at an awards dinner in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Finalists and award winners will be selected by partner organizations that are industry leaders for the award category.

Nominations will be judged on 3 key metrics.



Efficiency Improvement: Degree to which project, product or initiative improved metrics such as (but not limited to) cost, time, process, resources.

Creativity/Uniqueness: Level of creativity, uniqueness, originality, or distinctiveness of project, product or initiative.

Impact: Degree to which project, product or initiative has impacted the target or goal, impacted the community or improves the quality of life.

Nomination submissions will be open until Friday, April 15, 2023.