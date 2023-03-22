Job fair planned tomorrow for Etowah County, Gadsden Area

The City of Gadsden will welcome all jobseekers at its local job fair. The Gadsden Center will be hosting the fair tomorrow at the Venue at Coosa Landing. The event will be split into two sections. The first section will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for high school juniors and seniors looking for work. The next section will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the general public.

Organizers say there will be plenty of opportunities for those looking for work to mingle with potential employers. “Over fifty employers looking for jobseekers. On the spot interviews are often the case, so they need to be dressed accordingly. Come expecting a job! Each employer will have different booths and the jobseekers can visit anything that catches their interest,” said Christian Jones communication and public relations specialist for the Alabama Department of Labor.

Job fair staff say that there is an opportunity for a variety of skill levels and interest. “Everything from jobs with the State, to city specializations, to non-profits, all the way to healthcare, military, manufacturing, and more,” said Jones.

According to a press release on the City of Gadsden’s website, other job opportunities include positions with the Alabama Air National Guard, Buffalo Rock, Tyson Foods and Koch Foods.

Jones provided advice on what a good resume should contain, saying there are three key points to a resume. “Firstly, name and relevant contact information," he said. "Secondly, the resume should be tailored to the job specifics that interest the jobseeker. Thirdly, qualified references go a long way in determining the applicant's ability to stand out from the crowd.”

Establishing a good resume and participating in on spot interviews can cause many nerves and emotions, but Jones encourages jobseekers to not lose hope. “Keep at it! Treat looking for a job as a job itself. As long as you continue the search, something will come along, but if you quit, opportunity will close its doors,” he said.

The Gadsden Career Fair is an opportunity for all jobseekers to get a foot in the door. However, the career fair is not the only option available. The center says it can provide a range of help to individuals who want to improve their business careers.

“Visit the Gadsden Career Center pre and post job fair for resume help, interview practice and assistance as well as many career-oriented programs for both jobseekers and employers to connect and succeed in today's workforce,” said Jones.

The event is free to all jobseekers.