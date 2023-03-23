Digital Media Center
News

NWS: severe weather, tornadoes possible for Alabama Friday night through Saturday morning

Alabama Public Radio | By Aniya Kinnion
Published March 23, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT
The National Weather Service is warning Alabamians of severe weather on Friday. Forecasters predict the greatest risks to be tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rain. The severe storms are set to arrive Friday night through early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service is reminding residents to remain weather aware.

Gary Goggins works with NWS in Birmingham. He said locals need a way to receive warnings.

“Make sure you have a way to receive warnings during the overnight hours. That’s one of the hardest times for folks to take action because they may be asleep. Have some kind of method to wake you up in the middle of the night,” said Goggins.

According to the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Friday for nearly all of north, west and central Alabama. A Level 2 means there is a risk for possible scattered severe storms.

Forecasters said the threat should lessen as it moves farther to the South and East.

“Everybody needs to have severe weather plan. Know where to go, know where your safe place is in your home,” said Goggins. “Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings.”

The National Weather Service are expecting storms to move across Alabama starting as early as 11 p.m. Friday night.

Alabama National Weather ServiceAlabama severe weather
Aniya Kinnion
Aniya Kinnion is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She majors in News Media at The University of Alabama. She appreciates all forms of media and hopes to develop a career in reporting. In her spare time, she enjoys serving at her church, shopping, and advocating for IBD awareness.

