Registration open for 2023 Alabama State Games

Registration is open the Alabama State Games. Contests for 2023 will be held in Birmingham and surrounding counties. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday, June 9, starting at 3 p.m. at the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Bartow Arena.

Alabama State Games Facebook /

Griffin Pritchard is the media relations manager for the Alabama State Games. He explained there are many events planned for this year as the Games continue to grow.

“We started in 1983 with four events and 600 athletes in Auburn. This year, we have 25 events... expecting 6,000 athletes. We are in Jefferson County. Jefferson County is a hot bed and hub for a lot of the games we are going to have this year,” he explained.

Pritchard explained the Games operate to encourage Alabama athletes to be their best by promoting academics, healthy lifestyles, good sportsmanship, leadership and good citizenship. He said registered athletes that attend the opening ceremony will have a chance to win scholarships, compete in the spirit competitions for cash prizes, and walk in the parade of athletes.

“This year we are giving away 17 scholarships for a cumulative value of $20,000," Prichard said. "The only qualifying factor is that you register. Register and participate in open events and ceremonies. Do those two things and your name will be put in the hopper for one of the scholarships that will be given away at the opening ceremonies."

Prichard said the contest welcomes athletes of all ages and abilities to participate in the Alabama State Games. “Our games are totally inclusive. We do not want to leave anyone out. If you want to come play a sport, we will find a place for you," he explained.

The Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony will be televised live across the state on the Alabama State Games Television Network. Events featuring different sports and a mix of athletes of all ages and abilities start June 10.

Learn more about the 2023 Games here.