Alabama's Brandon Miller named NABC Freshman of the Year

Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller has been named the 2023 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Freshman of the Year Award winner. A press release on the Alabama Athletics website says the awards were voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division I.

Miller is the first freshman in program history to win the award. The press release says this is also his second freshman of the year award as Miller was also named the USBWA Freshman of the Year recipient.

Brandon Miller, National Freshman of the Year



Averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season

Associated Press First Team All-America selection

NABC District 20 First Team All-District honoree

USBWA Freshman of the Year award recipient

Became the first player to sweep the SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Tournament MVP awards in the same season

A USBWA Second-Team All-America honoree this season and the only freshman to make the 15-man roster

A First Team All-SEC and All-Tournament selection

Became the fourth player in the last 50 years to lead the SEC in scoring as a freshman (19.6 ppg) joining Tennessee's Bernard King (1975) and LSU's Chris Jackson (1989) and Cameron Thomas (2021)

The only player in Division I in the last 30 years to score 695 points, record 305 rebounds and make 105 three-pointers this season

Scored 219 points against AP Top-25 teams this season

Statistics provided by Alabama Athletics.