News

Hoover Police warn citizens of ongoing phone scan in the area

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT
The Hoover Police Department is telling citizens to be aware of a phone scam that has been reported in the area.

HPD says in a Facebook post that the caller identifies himself as a Lieutenant with the Hoover Police Department. This particular scammer targeted a local business and told the employee that the business had “counterfeit money which needed to be secured.”

The department says to keep in mind that this is not how legitimate government or law enforcement business is done. If someone calls you and claims to be law enforcement, and then the conversation turns to money/gift cards/iTunes cards: please hang up the phone.

Phone scam tips from the Hoover Police Department:

• Simply hang up. If they give you a call back number, DON’T call it back!
• Never give personal information (even your phone number) to a stranger over the phone on received calls
• Never send money, gift card information, iTunes card information, or ANY other type of payment to a stranger over the phone
• If you have questions about the call, hang up. Then, call a family member or trusted friend to get a second opinion.

You can also call Hoover PD Dispatch non-emergency at 205-822-5300.

You can report scam phone calls directly to the FTC at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1

You can also report to the federal Treasury Inspector General: https://www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml

