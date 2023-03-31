Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in 1982 cold case

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving a cold case.

Authorities say a woman’s body was found in April of 1982 in the Fosters area of Tuscaloosa County on the Black Warrior River. An autopsy revealed her death was criminal and she suffered extensive trauma.

Investigators say color 35mm photographs were taken of her used at the time in an attempt to identify her. Investigators spent a great deal of time searching missing person reports, and publicizing this case, but were unable to identify the victim. The more recent investigation into her identity has included exhumation. The case has been investigated diligently and has been revisited throughout the years, but the victim has never been identified.

Recently the Sheriff’s Office worked with the FACES LAB (Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services) at LSU to create new images of the victim from the original photographs and medical records. The lab utilizes forensic imaging to create images of victims that are life-like, and more representative of how a victim would have actually appeared in life.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the new images to the public now in hopes an acquaintance or family member may recognize the victim, so that she can be identified, and provide new leads into the investigation of her death.

If anyone believes that they recognize this victim, or has any information they believe may be relevant, please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616 or the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.